Boston police investigating daylight stabbing in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a daylight stabbing Tuesday at a barbershop in Hyde Park, officials said.

Officers responding around 6 p.m. to Hyde Park Avenue found one person suffering from stab wounds at the La Familia Barbershop.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not clear but witnesses told 7News that the victim appeared to be unconscious.

Police did not offer any details regarding a suspect, who apparently fled the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

