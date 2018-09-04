Boston police investigating daylight stabbing on Mass. Ave.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a daylight stabbing that left one person injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to Massachusetts Avenue at Tremont Street about 6:30 a.m. found one person suffering from stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Tufts Medical Center.

The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made.

