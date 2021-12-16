BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a daylight stabbing on Thursday that left one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 7 Shelby St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

