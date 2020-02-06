Boston police investigating deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was shot in Dorchester Wednesday night has died, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 149 Magnolia St. around 6:30 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)