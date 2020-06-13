Boston police investigating deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left one person dead.

Officers could be seen investigating in the area near the intersection of Wheatland Avenue and Millet Street.

Residents said they didn’t hear gunshots but saw officers respond to the area around 4 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

