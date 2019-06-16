Boston police investigating deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that left one person dead.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 6 Michigan Ave. about 1:15 a.m. Sunday found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

