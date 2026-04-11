BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run at the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard that left a person dead, officials said.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence in the taped-off intersection overnight.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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