BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Boston late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Colorado Street found a man who had been shot, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

