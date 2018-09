BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan Thursday, officials say.

Officers responded to the area of 1651 Blue Hill Ave. about 9 p.m. for reports of people shot.

Police say one person is dead and the suspect fled on foot.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)