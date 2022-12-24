BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

