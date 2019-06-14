Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting in Dorchester.
Paramedics responding to Devon Street around 3:30 a.m. took an adult man to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Officers could be seen entering a red apartment building, with their focus on the second floor.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
