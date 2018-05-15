BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was shot in Mattapan Tuesday morning has died, Boston police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 50 Evelyn St. found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bernadette Campbell, the victim’s landlord, says she is shocked and shaken by the deadly shooting.

“Think about it for a minute. Somebody gets shot in your house,” Campbell told 7News. “That’s pretty traumatic.”

Police do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.

“Parties are known to each other,” Boston Police Suprintendendent Chief William Gross said. “At this time, it’s still an active investigation.”

Campbell says the victim, a father of three, lived in the apartment by himself.

“I have grandkids. I would not wish that on my worst enemy,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)