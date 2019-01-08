Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a brazen shooting that left a man dead in Roxbury on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 42 Crawford St. around 4:30 p.m. found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

On arrival, officers located a crime scene with ballistic evidence and subsequently located a male victim in his late 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

The victim, whose name was not released, was located in the area of 10 Howland Street and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gross said the victim may have been seated in a black car at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Boston police.

