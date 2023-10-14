DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 1194 Blue Hill Ave. around 12:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced them dead at the scene, according to Boston police. Their name has not been release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. T

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Boston PD’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “”TIP” to CRIME (27463).

