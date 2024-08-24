BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1879 Dorchester Ave. around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

