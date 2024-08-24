BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1879 Dorchester Ave. around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox