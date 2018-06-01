BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Mattapan that happened early Friday morning.

Paramedics responding to River Street around 3 a.m. transported the victim with life-threatening stab wounds to a local hospital, Boston EMS said. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The scene remains active as detectives work to collect evidence.

