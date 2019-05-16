Boston police investigating death of woman in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating the death of a woman in Mattapan on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a medical incident in the area of Fottler and Hiawatha roads around 3:30 p.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a large section of the neighborhood roped off with crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

