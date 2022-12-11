BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

