Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting that left victim with serious injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred in the area of 695 Columbia Road around 6 p.m., according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

