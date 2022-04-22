BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dorchester early Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue near the Martin Luther King Jr. School around 2:40 a.m. found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston EMS.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed dozens of officers scouring the scene for evidence.

No additional information was available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

