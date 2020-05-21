Boston police investigating double shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said they are investigating a double shooting that happened late Thursday night in Jamaica Plain.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Center Street found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, one of them is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators and the District Attorney were on scene working to investigate the situation.

No other information was immediately available.

