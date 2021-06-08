BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Boston Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene on 187 Morton Marotta Way where they found the two victims and transported them to the hospital.

Their conditions were not released and it is unclear if any suspects have been identified.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

