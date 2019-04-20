Boston police investigating double stabbing in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning double stabbing in Downtown Crossing that left two people hospitalized.

Officers responding to the area of Summer Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday found two men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

