BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Roxbury after two people were stabbed Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Rockville Park shortly after 8 p.m. and both victims were taken to an area hospital.

Police say at least one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

So far, no further details have been released.

