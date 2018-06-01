BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing two people near Faneuil Hall early Friday morning.

The victims were found on State Street suffering from stab wounds, police said. One of the victims appeared to have serious injuries, Boston EMS added.

Paramedics transported them to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

