Just after 3 a.m. Monday Boston Police responded to Dexter and Alford streets in Charlestown, outside the Encore casino, following report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

According to authorities the vehicle fled the scene and the victim’s condition is life-threatening.

Traffic is impacted and being rerouted. BPD is urging motorists to seek an alternative route.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a police investigation into a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at Alford and Dexter Streets in Charlestown traffic will be impacted. Currently traffic outbound is being diverted. BPD urging motorists to seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 18, 2023

