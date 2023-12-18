Just after 3 a.m. Monday Boston Police responded to Dexter and Alford streets in Charlestown, outside the Encore casino, following report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

According to authorities the vehicle fled the scene and the victim’s condition is life-threatening.

Traffic is impacted and being rerouted. BPD is urging motorists to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

