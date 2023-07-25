BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting a few blocks from Fenway Park that left one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 126 Jersey St. around 12:30 a.m. found ballistic evidence and ballistic damage to a vehicle, according to Boston police. A victim later self-admitted to a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

