BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Emergency crews responding to report s of gunfire in the area of Neponset Valley Parkway found a man suffering from two bullet wounds, police say.

Crime scene services were requested to investigate the scene.

The extent of the man’s injuries is currently unknown.

