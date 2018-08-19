Boston police investigating early morning stabbing near Downtown Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Crossing that left one person injured early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Bromfield Street about 1:30 a.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, who witnesses say is in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers scattered all over the street.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

The stabbing is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on air and online.

