BOSTON (WHDH) - Christmas got off to a violent start in Boston Monday, with two stabbings reported in a matter of minutes, according to police.

The first incident happened in Government Center, outside a restaurant and across from a veterans home. Police said a person was stabbed multiple times and investigators were later seen roping off the sitting area outside Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

Inside the crime scene, an electric Chanukah menorah was spotted.

Five minutes after the incident in Government Center, police were called to the Theater District, where a fight broke out in front of the Royale nightclub.

It is believed a worker at Royale, possibly a bouncer, was stabbed.

“That’s tough,” said area resident Michael Thomas. “They’re obviously here to protect everybody, so it’s really frustrating.”

“You can’t really predict what’s going on anymore, these days,” Thomas continued.

The nightclub had just hosted the Matzo Ball, a Jewish event held on Christmas Eve.

Sharing his reaction, Michael Kramer said he had walked past the area “a bunch of times.”

“I’ve never seen anything bad happen, but it’s really unfortunate, it’s a shame,” said Kramer, who is spending his holiday in Boston.

Officials said there were no serious injuries as a result of Monday morning’s stabbings. Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.

While the police investigation continued, others in the area responded.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Yarick Markov, who lives near the nightclub. “We live just a 10-minute walk from here. Especially around the holiday, when everyone is home, it’s definitely not okay.”

Authorities had pulled security video from the areas around both crime scenes as of Monday afternoon. There had been no arrests, to date.

