Boston police investigating Faneuil Hall stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing near the Bell In Hand Tavern in Faneuil Hall on Saturday night.

Emergency crews could be gathering around the area, which was shut down after two people were reportedly stabbed. The extend of their injuries was not immediately relased.

Bargoers at the Bell In Hand said the music abruptly stopped and they were cleared out of the business.

No additional information was immediately released.

