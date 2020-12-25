Boston police investigating fatal Christmas Eve stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Christmas Eve.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 208 Sumner St. in Maverick Square just after 9 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

