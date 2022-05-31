DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Dorchester.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Beauford Lane shortly before 9 p.m. and upon their arrival found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, according to a release issued by the department.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4470.

