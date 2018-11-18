Boston police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan early Sunday morning that claimed the life of one man.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Westmore Rd. found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

