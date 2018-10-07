Boston police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Mattapan early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired Mildred Ave. around 2:30 a.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

