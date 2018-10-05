Boston police investigating fatal early morning shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man on a scooter was shot and killed in Boston early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)