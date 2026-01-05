BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to report of a person shot in Mattapan shortly after midnight Monday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle parked in front of 24 Stow Road containing an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Boston EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at (617) 343-4470.

