BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash in Hyde Park early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the crash in the area of 82 Wood Ave. around 12:30 a.m. found the rider dead, according to Boston police.

Their name has not been released.

Boston police say it is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

No additional information was immediately available.

