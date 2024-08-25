BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting on Washington Street in Dorchester on Saturday night that left a person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 159 Washington St. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Also Saturday night, two people were stabbed in the area of 2041 Columbus Avenue. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in that incident.

