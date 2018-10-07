Boston police investigating fatal shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Dorchester Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the are of 528 Washington St. found a man in his 60s suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody for the murder and several other charges, police say.

They have not released their names.

Boston police are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

