Boston police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Mattapan Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Delhi and Violet streets around 7:30 p.m., found the victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by the department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Commissioner William Gross and District Attorney Rachael Rollins were called to the scene and are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to submit a tip anonymously may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “Tip” to CRIME (27463).

No further information has been released.

