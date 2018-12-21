BOSTON (WHDH) - A fatal shooting in Roxbury early Friday morning is under investigation by Boston police.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area of 198 Blue Hill Ave. around 12:35 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

