DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Dorchester during the early hours of Saturday morning, the Boston Police Department announced in a statement.

According to officials, officers were called to Harvard Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. after receiving a call for a reported stabbing.

After arriving at the scene, police officers located an adult male suffering from stabbed wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Those with knowledge of the incident may contact Boston Police using the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)