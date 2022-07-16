DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Dorchester during the early hours of Saturday morning, the Boston Police Department announced in a statement.

According to officials, officers were called to Harvard Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. after receiving a call for a reported stabbing.

After arriving at the scene, police officers located an adult male suffering from stabbed wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Those with knowledge of the incident may contact Boston Police using the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox