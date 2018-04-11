BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed near the TD Garden late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a 10:37 p.m. report of a man stabbed in the area of 10 Causeway St. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, Boston police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released. Police are describing him as a man is in his thirties.

Police have not said if a suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.

The stabbing occurred as a Pink concert was letting out of the TD Garden. Police didn’t say whether the concert crowds and the stabbing were connected.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call homicide detectives at 617 343 4470.

