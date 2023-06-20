BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools officials say an adult woman has been ordered to stay away from BPS facilities after authorities found she fraudulently enrolled in multiple high schools as a student.

In a letter to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School community obtained by 7NEWS, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper told students, parents and staff that the Boston Police Department was investigating after an adult woman allegedly used “falsified identification and paperwork to register as a student this academic year.”

“At various points during the 2022-2023 school year, this individual attended the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School utilizing the student transfer process and enrolling under multiple pseudonyms,” Skipper stated in the letter.

According to the superintendent, actions were taken last week after a BPS staff member “observed irregularities in the paperwork on file and reported it to District leadership,” who then contacted police.

Skipper said that while the investigation into the matter is still in its early stages, officials have not yet identified any incidents in which students or staff may have been harmed. She also noted that families of students who may have interacted with the woman would be contacted by school staff and investigators.

The superintendent said the woman, whose age and identify was not revealed in the letter, was discharged and ordered to stay away from BPS facilities as the investigation continues.

“We will provide additional updates if relevant information becomes available through the investigation,” Skipper concluded.

In a separate statement to 7NEWS, Skipper said she was deeply trouble that an adult would “breach the trust of our school communities by posing as a student.”

“This appears to be a case of extremely sophisticated fraud,” Skipper said. “As soon as BPS personnel identified irregularities with the student’s enrollment, the case was referred to the Boston Police who are now undertaking a criminal investigation. I am grateful to the BPS staff who caught this and quickly acted and to the Boston Police for launching an immediate investigation.”

