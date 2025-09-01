BOSTON (WHDH) - Dining outside on Labor Day, Boston police say a 51-year-old man got quite a jolt when a car hit his table.

“That’s probably very scary!” Lise Morrison said, who dined at the same restaurant. “Maybe there should be more barriers, oh they have barriers! So scary for those people, I’m sure.”

It all happened just after 11 a.m. at the Bostonia Public House where patio furniture is surrounded by layers of barricades, a plastic barrier, then a planter, and in some spots, metal fencing.

“You’d hope you’d be safe, right?” John Baumann said.

The manager of the restaurant told 7NEWS that traffic on State Street was at a standstill because of a Labor Day parade nearby. Officers say a car attempted a U-Turn, struck a barrier and pushed it into the victim.

“There were motorcycles, regular police, and bicycle officers too,” George Morrison said, who dined at the same restaurant.

Police say the driver briefly stopped, then took off. Now investigators are looking for the car involved. The restaurant manager says they’re reviewing security cameras to help.

“Why wouldn’t you stop to see if the person is okay at least?” Bauman said. “That’s awful. I hope they find them very soon because that’s terrifying, awful.”

