Boston police investigating Hyde Park shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was shot in Hyde Park on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Perkins Avenue and River Street around 2:20 p.m. found a man in his late 20s who had been shot, according to Boston police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

