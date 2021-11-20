DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation in Dorchester early Saturday morning.
A large police presence could be seen along Stoughton Street, with officers shutting down traffic on that stretch of road/
Police put up caution tape to block off the scene.
It was not immediately clear what they were investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)