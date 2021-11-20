DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

A large police presence could be seen along Stoughton Street, with officers shutting down traffic on that stretch of road/

Police put up caution tape to block off the scene.

It was not immediately clear what they were investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox