Boston police investigating Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a brazen, daylight shooting in Mattapan.

Boston police officers responding to the scene at 16 Caddy Road found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching an apartment building on an adjacent street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

