Boston police investigating Mission Hill double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Boston on Sunday night that left two people injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Turquoise Way found two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors said they heard 11 shots fired.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

